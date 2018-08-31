The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

In the European Union, it’s been a tough 12 months for Google. But for every cloud, a silver lining. Mounting pressure (and a record fine from the EU for being anticompetitive) has triggered an unexpected, short-term boon for retailers.

Found to favor its own services on the main search results page (SERP), Google responded with lower CPCs – and rebates – to qualified advertisers who use its new Comparison Shopping format.

That said, the scheme carries significant risks. Minefields are everywhere.

From scarce data issues to rampant bid inflation: retailers should be wary. Join Andreas Reiffen from Crealytics as he explains how to properly set up a Comparison Shopping Services program to avoid these pitfalls and maximize the opportunity given to EU advertisers.

Register today for “Google, the EU, and Comparative Shopping Services: Minefields (and Opportunity) Everywhere!” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Crealytics.