As we reported last month, Google is sunsetting some reports within the old Google Search Console. Google announced that many of these reports will redirect from the old to the new Google Search Console on December 13.

What is changing? The old Google Search Console is somewhat redundant to the new Google Search Console, and Google wants to reduce duplicative efforts of maintaining two similar reports. Specifically the Search Analytics, Links to Your Site, Internal Links, Manual Actions, Mobile Usability and Index Status reports are all going to redirect to the new Google Search Console equivalents. For example, the Search Analytics report will redirect to the Performance report.

The notice. There are two notices when you visit one of these old Google Search Console report. One in red at the top of the page and one pop up in the middle of the page. Here is one example:

Why should you care? Google said it is currently only removing reports that have replacements in the new version of the Google Search Console. In some cases that may mean you need to learn how to use a new report or change your day-to-day routine and start using the new report over the old one. But overall, Google said you should be able to get the data you want from the new reports. It will just take a bit of time to learn how to use them.

You need to get up to speed on these new reports by December 13.