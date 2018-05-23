Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google Trends has updated its feature set and design to provide a “simpler navigation and more ways to explore data and stories around one of the world’s biggest journalistic datasets,” says Google’s Gavri Smith.

The purpose of the new design is to help journalists build stories around data they can find in this tool. The new changes include:

A revamped Trending searches section, showing what is trending in search right now, both daily and minute-by-minute.

A new section to find stories curated by the News Lab team.

A new way to access Year in Search data going back to 2001, so you can see how search interest has changed over time.

New infographic types, such as an intensity map to compare different topics in more meaningful ways.

You can still access the real-time trends, daily trends and explore page.