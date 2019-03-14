Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

The March 12 2019 Google core update is still very fresh for most of us right now. It is still too early to tell exactly if there are any patterns or areas that this specific update hit harder than other areas.

What are you seeing? Please take our survey to let us know how this specific update impacted your web sites. Please fill it out for each site that you think was impacted on March 12th and ask your colleagues to do so as well.

If you’d like to wait for Search Console or other analytics tool to update before you submit the survey, feel free to wait a few days.

What’s next? After we collect enough data, we will review the data for any patterns or similarities. We will report back with any details or insights we find from the data.

So stay tuned. So make sure to stay tuned because we will be providing a more detailed analysis of the 3/12 Google core update in the upcoming week or so.

What can I do now? For now, sit tight, and look at our previous advice in our original story from Google.

