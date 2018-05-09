Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has updated the mobile-friendly test and the rich results test tools to support JavaScript sites better. Google posted on Twitter that you now will see rendered HTML, console log, exceptions and stack traces.

This means those who build sites in JavaScript, AJAX and other forms of JavaScript frameworks can better debug their sites with these tools.

Here is a screen shot from Google showing how the mobile-friendly test tool renders JavaScript:

The mobile-friendly test tool shows you how easily a visitor can use your page on a mobile device. While the rich results test shows you search results that go beyond the standard blue link, they may include a carousel, image or other non-textual user interface elements for your page.

Google also announced they have a session tomorrow at Google I/O named deliver search-friendly JavaScript-powered websites that they recommend you watch.