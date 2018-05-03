Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google announced that it’s updated its recipe structured data documentation to help webmasters improve the visibility of their recipes both in Google Search and on Google Assistant, including Google Home devices.

Google said, “The updated structured data properties provide users with more information about your recipe, resulting in higher quality traffic to your site.”

If you want your recipes to work on Google Assistant, Google requires that the recipeIngredient and recipeInstructions properties be used in your markup. Adding these properties to your recipes will enable recipe guidance, which will walk the user through step-by-step instructions on how to make the recipe.

In addition, Google is now recommending the following recipe properties:

Videos: Show users how to make the dish by adding a video array.

Show users how to make the dish by adding a video array. Category: Tell users the type of meal or course of the dish (for example, “dinner,” “dessert,” “entree”).

Tell users the type of meal or course of the dish (for example, “dinner,” “dessert,” “entree”). Cuisine: Specify the region associated with your recipe (for example, “Mediterranean,” “American,” “Cantonese”).

Specify the region associated with your recipe (for example, “Mediterranean,” “American,” “Cantonese”). Keywords: Add other terms for your recipe such as the season (“summer”), the holiday (“Halloween,” “Diwali”), the special event (“wedding,” “birthday”) or other descriptors (“quick,” “budget,” “authentic”).

This expands on the recipe markup Google launched a year ago.

You can read more about how to implement this structured markup at the Google developer site.