Google announced it has been working on upgrading the API for Google Search Console. Although Google said “the API is backward compatible and there are currently no changes in scope or functionality,” there are some changes you should be aware of.

The changes. Google said that some may have “already noticed some minor changes, but in general, our goal was to make the migration as invisible as possible.” But here are the three changes to note:

(1) Cloud Platform dashboard. Google said there are some changes on Google Cloud Platform dashboard where you should see is a drop in the old API usage report and an increase in the new one. Here is a screen shot of what that might look like:

(2) API key restriction changes: If you previously set API key restrictions, you might need to change them with this update, Google said. Again, you only need to make these changes if you set a API key restriction previously.

Here is what you need to do if you did this:

To check if you have an API restriction active on your API key, follow these steps in the credentials page and make sure the Search Console API is not restricted. If you have added an API restriction for your API keys you will need to take action by August 31.

In order to allow your API calls to be migrated automatically to the new API infrastructure, you need to make sure the Google Search Console API is not restricted.

If your API restrictions are set to “Don’t restrict key” you’re all set.

If your API restrictions are set to “Restrict key”, the Search Console API should be checked as shown in the image below.

(3) Discovery document changes: If the software service you are using or your service you built is querying the API using a third-party API library or querying the Webmasters Discovery Document directly, you will need to update it by the end of the year, Google said. Google will be dropping support in the Webmasters discovery document. Google said its “current plan is to support it until December 31, 2020” but promises to provide more “guidance in the coming months.”

Why we care. If you have built your own software using the Google Search Console API, either for internal reporting or other purposes or if you use a software service that uses the Search Console API, you should be aware of these changes. You may need to reach out to your development team and/or your software service company to notify them of this change so they can make any necessary changes.

For everyone else who is not using the Search Console API, you can ignore this story.