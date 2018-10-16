Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google announced a new version of Google Insights for Shopping Insights. Shopping Insights give you data on what people are searching for on Google related to products and brands.

Shopping Insights tells you what products and brands are popular, trending up or down, and how they vary by region in the U.S.

What’s new? There are several new features in the Shopping Insights tool.

The new version added data for more than 55,000 products and 45,000 brands.

It also gives you about 5,000 categories to explore.

You can compare the popularity of a brand within searches for a category.

Get personalized reports with weekly and monthly trends.

Why it matters to marketers. Marketers can drill into Google Insights data by region to understand what products are hot and where. The popularity comparison means “retailers can track the relative popularity of various brands within a category and adjust their strategies accordingly,” Aman Govil, project lead for Shopping Insights, wrote.

Marketers and retailers can also look at weekly trends during a given time period — say last year’s holiday season — to see what brands were trending and how that differed from other time periods. “By tracking this data weekly, marketers can optimize their tactics in season, and respond to changing consumer preferences within different categories,” said Govil.

You can create up to 10 weekly and monthly email reports for the products and categories you want to follow.