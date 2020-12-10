Google is launching programmatic ad buying for Web Stories in open beta. Until now, Story Ads could only be direct sold by publishers via Google Ad Manager.

Story Ads can be sold programmatically by all publishers using Ad Manager and AdSense. Publishers will just need to add the <amp-story-auto-ads> tag in their Web Stories. Ad serving within Web Stories is handled dynamically “to optimize both user experience and monetization potential,” says Google, meaning publishers can’t control where the ad slots appear in their Stories.

Initially called AMP Stories, Web Stories are full-screen mobile experiences for publishers to deliver content. They can appear on in Google Search, Google Images and the Discover feed.

Why we care. For advertisers, Story Ads inventory will be available via the Display Network. Google says more demand sources for Web Stories will be coming soon.