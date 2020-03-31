Google has published 8 videos, about 75 minutes of Google employees talking, from the Google Webmaster Conference event from last November. We published our five tips from that event back then but now you can watch most of the talks from that day on YouTube.

The Welcome Address:

Web deduplication:

Google Images:

Google Rendering:

Google Titles, Snippets and Results:

GoogleBot and Web Hosting:

Google Knowledge Panels:

Google Search Improvements over the Years:

Why we care. Many of you were unable to attend this Google event and Google is not going to be hosting another one of these events in 2020. So here is your chance to get some really good talks about Google search directly from Google search engineers.