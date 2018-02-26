Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google Word Coach, a fun word game in the search results
Google added a new feature to help non-English speakers expand their English-language vocabulary.
Google has added a new feature named Google Word Coach to the Google dictionary and translate boxes within web search for non-English searchers.
When you do a search that triggers a dictionary or translate box, Google may show you this Word Coach that helps you “expand English-language vocabulary in a fun and engaging way,” a Google spokesperson told us.
Susanta Sahoo shared a picture with us of this feature on Twitter:
This launched in the Google search results a couple weeks ago.
Here is a statement from a Google spokesperson on this feature:
Google Word Coach is a game designed to help expand English-language vocabulary in a fun and engaging way. It appears under our dictionary and translate boxes or when someone searches for “Google Word Coach.” It launched this month in non-English speaking countries and also in India. It may come to other countries and languages in the future.
