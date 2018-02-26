Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has added a new feature named Google Word Coach to the Google dictionary and translate boxes within web search for non-English searchers.

When you do a search that triggers a dictionary or translate box, Google may show you this Word Coach that helps you “expand English-language vocabulary in a fun and engaging way,” a Google spokesperson told us.

Susanta Sahoo shared a picture with us of this feature on Twitter:

This launched in the Google search results a couple weeks ago.

Here is a statement from a Google spokesperson on this feature: