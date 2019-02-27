The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

In today’s world, Google, Facebook and Amazon are the gatekeepers to digital shoppers. But activities that once differentiated savvy marketers from their peers – keyword research, ad copy and target URL creation – have fallen victim to these giants’ automated solutions, including Smart Bidding, Google Shopping and Responsive Search Ads. They also offer automated black box solutions for many paid search activities, leaving marketers with a difficult choice between campaign control or operational convenience.

Join Crealytics founder and CEO Andreas Reiffen and Third Door Media’s Editor-in-Chief Ginny Marvin as they discuss how leading retailers can survive – and thrive – in an era of broad access to automation tools.

Register today for “Google’s Black Box Bidding Solution: A look under the hood,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Crealytics.