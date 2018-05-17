Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google announced it is making changes to how Chrome, their web browser, labels HTTPS and HTTP sites in the future. Starting in September 2018, Google will be removing the “Secure” wording and HTTPS scheme in Chrome version 69. Plus, in July 2018 in Chrome version 68, Chrome will mark all HTTP sites as “not secure”.

Here is how the Chrome treatment for HTTPS pages will change:

Then in October 2018 with Chrome version 70, Google will start showing the red “not secure” warning when users enter data on HTTP pages. Google said “previously, HTTP usage was too high to mark all HTTP pages with a strong red warning.” But the pendulum has swung to HTTPS, and now it feels comfortable going forward with this change.

Here is a GIF of this in action in Chrome 70 for HTTP pages with user input: