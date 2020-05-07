Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google is running a format-blending Shopping ads test that is, well, interesting.

PLA + Text. The folks at SEMrush spotted this Shopping ad test Thursday. In the screenshot below, the product listing ad (PLA) for Body Candy Body Jewelry is accompanied by a text block below it with a blue linked headline and description (more on the copy in a bit).

Looks like a new #Google #PLA design test: under each brand's tab there are paid results that masquerade as organic title and description 👀 Has anyone seen this before? @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Dzr7NIp6vW — SEMrush (@semrush) May 7, 2020

The text is still in the Ads card, but as SEMrush notes, the average person is unlikely to understand it’s not an organic listing.

Where does the text come from? This is actually a twist on a Showcase Shopping ad format.

If you search for “earrings for gauged ears” you may see Showcase Shopping ads instead of the traditional Shopping ads above. It turns out Google is pulling the headline and copy from the company’s Showcase Shopping landing page, as you can see below.

Clicking the headline in the ad will take you to this page.

The copy on the Showcase Shopping landing page is what is appearing in the “text ad” in the Shopping ad carousel test.

Why we care. It’s certainly an interesting blending of formats. Google is always experimenting, of course, and there’s no telling if this will go anywhere.

We’ve learned this is is a very small test running in the U.S., so the likelihood you’ll see it now is low. Whether the test expands or not will depend on performance and feedback.

Here’s a full look at the screenshot.

