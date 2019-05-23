Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

This morning, Google fixed a bug that affected its ability to index new content. Well, right now, that bug is back.

New content not being indexed. Try finding content from large news publishers that are always pushing out content, and you won’t be able to find anything if you filter by results within the past hour.

Here is an example for the Wall Street Journal:

Fix coming? We have notified Google of the issue and expect this to be resolved soon. Last time this took Google several hours to resolve.