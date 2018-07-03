Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

The Fourth of July is tomorrow, but Google has uploaded its Independence Day doodle on the Google US home page a day early. The doodle showcases some of the most-searched-for recipes broken down by state. Google used Google Trends to build this year’s doodle. When you click on the play button on the doodle, you can drill into any state within the USA and pull up the most-searched-for dish.

Google will then direct you to a Google search for the recipe so you can make the dish yourself at home.

Google said on its blog:

To celebrate the the United States’ birthday—and one of the most scrumptious holidays of the summer — today’s Doodle shares top searched recipes in each U.S. state and territory. The results are as American as apple pie…and gumbo, goulash and spaghetti squash. Click through the interactive map to find what recipes people are searching for based on Google Trends data, fun facts about the delectable dishes and a whole lot of inspiration for your upcoming Fourth of July menus. The fun doesn’t have to stop at food — check out Google Trends data to see what else people are searching for around Independence Day.

Here are some screen shots of the process of using this Google Doodle:

You can then drill into any state, but the Northeast states require you to drill in deeper, since they are a bit closer together:

Then you can click on a specific state that will show a snippet of the dish popular in that state:

If you click on the magnifying glass, you are taken to the Google search results page with the recipe results: