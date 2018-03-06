Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google announced that its mobile keyboard, Gboard, now supports over 300 languages on Android.

Traditional and simplified Chinese and Korean are notable additions among the more than 20 languages Google has added to Gboard. Google also said it is also working on bringing support to lesser-known and used languages such as Manx and Maori.

The company says the keyboard can now accommodate the languages of 74 percent of the world’s population.

You can get a full list of supported languages by Google’s Gboard here.