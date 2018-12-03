Google has added a new label to the local pack results in both desktop and mobile search. When you search for an item and Google knows the local store has that item, Google may show a label named “sold here” in the local pack’s description. This is similar to the website mentions label launched in 2017 in the local pack.

Why does it look like? Google currently places a blue checkmark enclosed in a circle with the words “sold here” afterward. Then that is followed by the query you used when searching in Google. Here is a screenshot of it on mobile, but it also works on desktop.

How can I trigger this? Users will see this in the search results if they have a local store where Google knows the product inventory and your search matches one of those items. My office isn’t too far from both a Home Depot and Lowes, so when I searched for [ceiling fans] I was able to see the search result.

How does a local store get this new label? Unfortunately, that’s not 100 percent clear. It may be pulling from the local inventory ads feature or it may look for customer reviews, Q&A or website mentions.

Google has been testing this at least since early November, but Sergey Alakov noticed the full rollout of this feature over the weekend.

Why you should care. This reinforces to the searcher that your store has the product or products you are looking for now. It not only adds a blue checkmark, it also adds a whole new line of text to the local listing and the query they searched for in bold font. All of this together makes the local result, hopefully yours, stand out among the other local or web results on the page. This could lead to higher in-store conversions triggered by someone searching on Google.