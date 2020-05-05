This Friday, Search Engine Land’s Barry Schwartz will host a discussion with Martin Splitt, Google Search Developer Relations on Live with Search Engine Land. Martin is extremely knowledgeable about how Google crawls and indexes all kinds of websites. So if you are having indexing issues with your HTML or JavaScript-based website then you won’t want to miss this chat.

The chat will take place at 1 p.m. EST on Friday, May 8 and we will allow up to 50 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger Search Engine Land audience to enjoy.

If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send calendar invites to the first 50 people who sign up.

We at Search Engine Land know there is so much uncertainty now in our community, and we hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. This is about giving great marketers a platform to inform, support and convene our global community at a time when so much is up in the air, including livelihoods. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email me at hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.

Here is the replay of our latest session:

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.