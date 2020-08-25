Google has launched a new AdSense reporting page, the company announced Tuesday. The new Reports page will be rolling out in phases and it could be up to two weeks before it reaches all publishers.

The new AdSense Reports page (top) and the old one that will be phased out at the end of September (bottom). Source: Google.

New data constraints. Google has restricted reporting data to the last three years for all AdSense products. With the exception of billing and payments data, it has also removed all AdMob and YouTube reporting data. This limitation will make reports more accurate, Google said.

Historic data can still be downloaded from the old Reports page or the new Reports page, where it will be accessible until the end of 2020.

Old Reports page will remain temporarily available. Publishers will be automatically opted into the new Reports page when their accounts are updated. However, the previous iteration of the Reports page will remain accessible until the end of September.

The future of AdSense. The AdSense API will be upgraded in 2021 with more parameters and signals. Over the next year, Google will prioritize enabling publishers to get more insights from the data they already have by contextualizing reporting data with suggestions.

Why we care. The new Reports interface should make it easier for publishers to manipulate and visualize their data. It also adds more in-product help via hover-over information icons. These improvements can help publishers identify trends, compare important metrics and learn more about how their account is performing.

Publishers that want to download data that’s more than three years old should do so before it’s gone for good, which would be the end of 2020 if you’re using the new Reports page or the end of September if you’re on the older version.