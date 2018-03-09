Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is now testing a new feature within the “people also ask” search results box.

Instead of just showing additional questions people might ask around a query you entered into the search results, Google is now testing showing a snippet of the answer directly below the question.

Sergey Alakov noticed it and posted this screen shot of it:

This is what you normally see — the questions without the answers:

I personally cannot replicate this, but I am not surprised Google is testing it.