Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google tests showing answers under ‘people also ask’ feature
Google shows answers to the questions you didn't even think you were asking with this new Google search results test.
Barry Schwartz on March 9, 2018 at 9:30 am
Google is now testing a new feature within the “people also ask” search results box.
Instead of just showing additional questions people might ask around a query you entered into the search results, Google is now testing showing a snippet of the answer directly below the question.
Sergey Alakov noticed it and posted this screen shot of it:
This is what you normally see — the questions without the answers:
I personally cannot replicate this, but I am not surprised Google is testing it.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.