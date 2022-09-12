Google’s Search On event is on Sept. 28
Google's big search event will focus on how Google is transforming Search to help you make more sense of the world’s information.
Google has announced it will hold its annual search event named – Search On – on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.
Google said the search company will tell us “how Google is reimagining its core information products to help people make sense of the world in more natural and intuitive ways.”
Where to watch it live. You can watch the event live at searchon.withgoogle.com or on YouTube.
Past Search On event announcements. Google has held Search On events in the past and here are some of the headlines from those past events:
- Google: BERT now used on almost every English query
- How Google indexes passages of a page and what it means for SEO
- Google Search gets deeper into the ‘real-world’ with Busyness, Duplex and AR in Maps
- Google refine this search and broaden this search now live in search results
- MUM brings multimodal search to Lens, deeper understanding of videos and new SERP features
Why we care. Some of the news that comes out of these events may directly impact your work as a search marketer. We will unlock some of that news and report on what is most important for your day-to-day job in SEO and search marketing.