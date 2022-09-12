Google has announced it will hold its annual search event named – Search On – on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Search Engine Land will be covering the news coming out of Search On, so make sure to check back here for any breaking news from that event.

Google said the search company will tell us “how Google is reimagining its core information products to help people make sense of the world in more natural and intuitive ways.”

Where to watch it live. You can watch the event live at searchon.withgoogle.com or on YouTube.

Past Search On event announcements. Google has held Search On events in the past and here are some of the headlines from those past events:

More to come. We will be covering the Search On event here, so make sure to come back on Sept. 28 for more details.

Why we care. Some of the news that comes out of these events may directly impact your work as a search marketer. We will unlock some of that news and report on what is most important for your day-to-day job in SEO and search marketing.

