Sorry, you’re going to have to stop using “You won’t believe what happened” or “Click here to find out” copy in your Google ads.

Google’s suddenly not down with clickbait. Starting in July, it is introducing a Clickbait Ads policy as part of the Misrepresentation policy for advertisers.

What’s changing. “This policy covers advertisement which uses sensationalist or clickbait text or imagery which intend to drive traffic to the Ad through pressurizing the viewer to take immediate action in order to understand the full context of the Ad,” the company says of the change.

We all know the ads “which use clearly altered zoomed in body parts, mugshots, or real life accident or disaster photos to promote a product or a service; or ads which use ‘before and after’ images to promote significant alterations to the human body.” They are be particularly prevalent in sponsored content recommendations.

Why we care. If you’re currently using these types of tactics in your display or search ads, you’ve got a couple of weeks to consider your next steps. You can keep them running and see what happens, but we highly recommend you also be create some new ads now.

Even if you don’t think you’re using these tactics in your ads, keep an eye on disapprovals as this goes into effect. On its face, the policy appears straightforward, but there will likely be scenarios in which advertisers’ ads are unexpectedly disapproved. And you won’t believe what happens next…