Google has confirmed on Twitter that two weeks after releasing the URL inspection tool in the new Google Search Console, it is now available to all users.

When the new tool was first released, it was only available to a limited number of users. Google began rolling it out slowly to more and more users, and at this point in time, 15 days after the first announcement of the tool, Google says the tool is available for all.

You can access the tool within the new Google Search Console over here.

The URL inspection tool allows you to check a specific URL on your website to see the status of how Google search sees that URL. This tool “provides detailed crawl, index, and serving information about your pages, directly from the Google index,” Google says. It will show the last crawl date, the status of that last crawl, any crawling or indexing errors and the canonical URL for that page. It will show if the page was successfully indexed, any AMP errors, structured data errors and indexing issues.

