Several weeks ago, we asked our community of digital marketers and marketing technologists how the felt about the prospect of attending an in-person conference through the end of 2020.

The answer: The community on average gave the prospect of traveling to an event a 4 out of 10 chance without a proven COVID-19 vaccine in place, a benchmark that we’re calling the Event Participation Index.

Since we first asked the question, the world still is grappling with coronavirus, with the United States passing a grim milestone with more than 100,000 dead. At the same time, many states have begun phased reopening plans, and the population is beginning to adjust to new norms such as curbside pickup and daily mask use.

So we’re asking the question again: How do you feel about attending conferences.

Please take our short survey here

We will share the results and plan to continue to track this Event Participation Index so that others in the events space, like us, are better equipped to make decisions on holding, canceling or converting their event to virtual.

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.