Help us chart how marketers are feeling about in-person conferences and trade shows
We want to know how your thoughts on attending live person events through the end of this year.
As much of the world begins to explore the reopening of businesses and more relaxed social distancing measures, the question many in the marketing industry are wondering is what that means for in-person events.
In order to better understand that ourselves, we are surveying our audience of digital marketers and marketing technologists every two weeks to gauge exactly how everyone is feeling about attending live events in the 4th quarter of this year.
Click here to take the short survey.
As a producer of live events that has seen its own calendar disrupted, we, of course, have a vested interest in understanding sentiment around live event attendance. But we are not alone in this community. That is why we will publish this data every two weeks on our website and in our newsletters so others can benefit and make decisions based on those insights.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.