Every two years since 2011, Search Engine Land has taken a fresh look at all the elements that impact your success in search engine optimization, mapping them out on our Periodic Table of SEO Success Factors.

While our staff includes some of the industry’s leading lights, we wouldn’t be where we are today without you — the community that makes our SMX conferences great by speaking and attending, and also contributes insightful content to our site. We know you’re on the front lines doing SEO and SEM every day, and you bring a valuable perspective to everything we do.

That’s why, as our editors update the Periodic Table of SEO Success Factors, which we plan to unveil at SMX Advanced in Seattle, we’re turning to you to help us gauge the relative importance of the different factors we include (things are ever-changing in our industry, after all), and also to help us identify anything we’ve missed that may be new on the horizon.

Please take our survey and weigh in with your opinion based upon your experience, and we’ll use the results to guide us in compiling the 2019 edition. As you look at the factors, keep in mind that we’re seeking to draw a broad outline of the areas that contribute to SEO success, rather than to compile a list of the tens of thousands of signals that go into algorithms at Google and at Bing. And don’t forget that these are success factors, not just ranking factors.

Thanks in advance for your input!

Take the survey