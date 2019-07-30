Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Right now, if you try to download the Google search quality raters guidelines PDF, you may be presented with a 404 page not found error. This has happened before where the PDF was removed from the normal location on Google’s servers and was put back a day or so later after Google was made aware of the issue.

Where can I download the PDF now. With the PDF not in the current location, there are a number of places to get the most recent version of the PDF. The most recent version at the time we are writing this is from May 16, 2019.

You can download the file at this alternative Google URL or on the Wayback Machine or on my server.

Should be back soon. We suspect the file will be put back in the normal Google location, which would be over here.

Until then, you can use the links to the alternative download locations above for the May 16, 2019 version.