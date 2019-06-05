Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

SEATTLE — You know Barry Schwartz. You know Greg Sterling. So it should come as no surprise that we honored them for their contributions at the 5th annual Search Engine Land Awards on Tuesday night.

“Their relentless pursuit of insight and their generous sharing with the community make them invaluable members of the Search Engine Land team,” said Third Door Media CEO Chris Elwell at the awards ceremony in Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture. “I’m confident that you are as grateful for their contributions, that we are that they choose to spend time with us.”

It was the first time we gave Outstanding Community Service Awards, but it was a fitting way to show our appreciation for this duo.

Barry and Greg have been nurturing the search community from almost the beginning as contributing editors to Search Engine Land, and they are tireless in how hard they work to keep us all informed. So please join me in thanking them for their truly outstanding support.