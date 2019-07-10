Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

I just sat in on one of the coolest meetings… brainstorming the SMX® East agenda with the editors of Search Engine Land. This show is going to be bigger and better than ever, an absolute firehose of content: 70+ sessions covering everything modern search marketers like us need to know.

The team’s not done yet, but I can share this sneak peek with you now…

Woot! Rand Fishkin’s Opening Keynote

Rand will kick off the conference with Google: From Everyone’s Search Engine to Everyone’s Competitor. His keynote will tackle important concepts like:

Where search inventory broadly sits for paid and organic

How to benefit from zero-click searches and Google’s bias to instant answers

Getting influence and traffic from other sources, including social networks, podcasts, video, apps, and the still-powerful long tail of the web

Whether, how, and how much voice search (and voice answers) are cannibalizing potential

What other trends are on the rise in search and search marketing

Tactics for on-SERP SEO and branded search creation

All-You-Can-Learn Search Marketing Tactics

Somehow, the Search Engine Land editors managed to cram 70+ presentations into two intense days of training. And we’re shaking things up… complementing SEO and SEM classics with fresh sessions on search marketing essentials:

Conversion Optimization For The Long Run

Mobile First Indexing & Mobile Friendly SEO

Optimizing For Voice Search & Virtual Assistants

Refreshing Evergreen Content: How, When and Why

Selling Smarter With Search, Social & Marketplace Ads

JavaScript: The SEO’s Swiss Army Knife

Schema & Structured Data: “Hidden” Gold For SEOs

The Periodic Table Of SEM: 2019 Edition

The Periodic Table Of SEO Success Factors: 2019 Edition

…and that’s just a taste.

Clinics: Your Specific Questions, Answered!

Clinics are my favorite. They’re full-length sessions that are 100% Q&A – seriously. No PowerPoints. No presentations. No agenda. Just a panel of friendly experts sitting at a table ready to answer your questions. Want an account audit? They’ll pull up your site and have a look. Wondering about a new concept? They’ll take turns sharing advice. Have an ultra-specific question that hasn’t been answered in any other session? This is your chance to ask it. At SMX East, we’re hosting clinics on SEO, SEM, Social Ads, Google Analytics, and more!

Deep-Dive Workshops

Bless your brain if everything I described above left you thinking, “More, please.” For overachievers like you, we offer pre-conference, full-day workshops that dive deep into definitive pillars of search:

Stay tuned for more!

Just writing this left me equal parts exhausted and excited. And did I mention… that’s just the sneak peek(!?). There’s much more to come, including more sessions and keynotes, a ton of exhibitors, and exclusive community networking. I’ll reach out as soon as the complete agenda is live!

See you in NYC :-)