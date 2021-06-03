We know our audience is made up of talented SEOs, which is why we’re very excited to announce that we are looking for an experienced content and SEO manager to work on Third Door Media’s flagship brands MarTech and Search Engine Land.

Specifically, we are looking for someone who can help us grow our audience of digital marketers through SEO, content and website optimization, and by building content destinations that drive organic search traffic.

What you will do

As Manager of Content and SEO your main responsibility is increasing the size of our audience through organic search and maximizing engagement with our content on our editorial properties Search Engine Land and MarTech. Key tasks include:

Keyword research, search trend and competitive analysis

Management of content archives, including updating, redirecting or repositioning content to align with SEO goals

Creation of articles, guides, landing pages, wikis or other content destinations designed to give searchers the answers they seek

Content optimization for all new content, leveraging good SEO practices

Creation of in-article features designed to increase engagement

Tracking all content analytics and reporting on trends and opportunities to the editorial and the management team

Who we are looking for

The ideal candidate is someone who has both experience in content and on-page SEO and has a working knowledge of the topics we focus on at Third Door Media: digital marketing, marketing technology, marketing transformation and search marketing. Further, the ideal candidate is:

Driven by data and endlessly curious

Believes in the value of SEO and knows how to leverage best practices

Is a strong writer who can create compelling content, whether it’s deep destination pages or snappy descriptions, briefs and headlines

Is highly organized

Knows how to tell a compelling data story

Has 3-5 years experience working in SEO, digital media, content or audience development,

BONUS: Experience with creating content beyond text: Design, Video, Data viz, Infographic, etc.

If you are interested, please send me your resume, cover letter and clips or portfolio to hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.

