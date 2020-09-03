Virtual events are the talk of marketing departments these days. We know, we’re putting on a host of them. But the big question that has remained since COVID-19 put an end to large-scale, in-person gatherings has been, “When will conferences, trade shows and other in-person business events come back?”

The answer: You tell us.

For the past few months, we have been fielding a regular survey dubbed the Events Participation Index, and for the most part it has shown that attitudes about traveling to attend in-person business events are at large negative. Frankly, without a vaccine, it is hard for marketers to imagine a safe time to attend.

But as we plan for a 2021 season that still has more question marks than clarity, we once again are asking members of this community to help us gauge just where that sentiment is.

Please help us by taking this short, 5-question survey so we can understand just how you are thinking when it comes to attending in-person, professional conferences in 2021. It should take less than five minutes.

Click here to take the survey.

We will publish the results in the coming weeks.

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization. Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.