There are some exciting changes on the horizon for Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today.

Let me first start with an overdue “hello.” My name is Henry Powderly, and I’m the new vice president of content for Third Door Media. I joined TDM about a month ago from HIMSS, a global nonprofit focused on the advancement of healthcare technology, where I ran digital strategy for its media division. Prior to that, I held digital strategy and content leadership positions at Newsday and Aol/Patch, among other places. Here’s my LinkedIn profile. I’d love to connect with you.

But this isn’t about me. I wanted to take a moment instead to talk about some of the exciting changes we’re making at Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today, all designed to better advance our mission to inform, engage, convene and support digital marketers.

First, I’m happy to announce Ginny Marvin has been named editor-in-chief of our editorial brands and she will lead our day-to-day coverage. Ginny’s a digital marketing pro, a deft editor and someone with deep expertise in search, paid media and digital marketing. We’re incredibly lucky to have her.

Also, our executive features editor Pamela Parker has been named content manager for the team. Pamela’s represents to best of both worlds. She’s a skilled editor with a deep subject-matter background and a whole lot of passion for digital publishing advancements. She will focus on the digital optimization of our content and on creating new resources for our audience to ensure you are well informed, supported and engaged.

In the next few weeks, we will be bringing on a new community editor, a revamped position for managing our contributed content. While working with contributors, managing their content, and recruiting new voices will still be a major part of the job, the community editor will also lead new initiatives to bring the thought leadership from our SMX and MarTech events to life in the digital “pages” of our sites.

Lastly, we are currently recruiting for a deputy editor of Search Engine Land. It’s a dream job for any writer as obsessed with SEO and SEM as we are. Send me an email if you’re interested: hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.

Aside from staff changes, there are a few content enhancements you should start noticing soon. For starters, we have begun to roll out templates for our news coverage designed to cut through the clutter and focus more on the specific impact the news has on our audience of digital marketers. Here’s one example.

We also have a slate of new features planned for the coming weeks as we commit more of our time to creating solutions-level content that helps digital marketers navigate the industry’s transformation. That means more guides, more features, more editorial research, more depth.

Over the next few months, look for stark improvements in our websites and newsletters, too.

To lead editorial brands as entrenched as Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today is certainly a dream job for me, and you can take my word that the intense topical focus and deep understanding that we have of the needs of search and digital marketing professionals will not change. But as the internet has taught us again and again, laurels don’t exist in the digital sphere. Giants become has-beens overnight. Upstarts become walled gardens. Change is constant, and adaptability is table stakes. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

If you have any thoughts on how we can be better, don’t hesitate to reach out. We’re listening.