How SEOs are approaching traffic and budget disruptions [Video]
With typical search behavior out the window, organizations should turn their focus inwards while keeping an eye out for new trends, experts say in this clip from Live with Search Engine Land.
George Nguyen on April 16, 2020 at 12:24 pm
The coronavirus has impacted search behavior in ways that might’ve been unimaginable until now, and the swings have created uncertainty for our clients and web properties.
In this clip from Live with Search Engine Land, Merkle’s Alexis Sanders describes some of the trends she’s seen among her agency’s clients. Pedro Dias of APIs3 and Path Interactive’s Lily Ray also discuss why SEOs should stay on their toes as search behavior continues to change and how affected organizations should turn their priorities inward to prepare for a post-COVID economy.
Watch the clip above and click here for the full episode.
