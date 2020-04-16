Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

The coronavirus has impacted search behavior in ways that might’ve been unimaginable until now, and the swings have created uncertainty for our clients and web properties.

In this clip from Live with Search Engine Land, Merkle’s Alexis Sanders describes some of the trends she’s seen among her agency’s clients. Pedro Dias of APIs3 and Path Interactive’s Lily Ray also discuss why SEOs should stay on their toes as search behavior continues to change and how affected organizations should turn their priorities inward to prepare for a post-COVID economy.

Watch the clip above and click here for the full episode.

About The Author George Nguyen is an Associate Editor at Third Door Media. His background is in content marketing, journalism, and storytelling.