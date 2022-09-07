Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor. Search Engine Land neither confirms nor disputes any of the conclusions presented below.

In a world with tightening budgets, limited resources and a growing “do more with less” attitude, tracking performance metrics and optimizing them are more important than ever. Marketers, business leaders and other cost-center functions need to be able to show value and ROI on the spend in their programs, which is why meaningful KPI measurement is critical. In order to navigate the ever-changing waters ahead, it’s essential that leaders are laser-focused on the right KPIs for their business goals and needs—not vanity metrics.

“The Marketer’s Ultimate Guide to E-commerce Metrics” not only provides strategies for mapping out the KPIs that matter to your brand, but it also provides practical tips and ideas to optimize for those goals. The actionable recommendations in this guide have been built and tested in today’s e-commerce climate, so you can implement them straight away.

A few of the optimization insights you’ll find in this e-book include:

Ways to lift Average Order Value (AOV) by implementing product recommendation testing on product pages.

by implementing product recommendation testing on product pages. Strategies for boosting Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) beyond the traditional loyalty rewards program (the e-book includes several dynamic examples).

beyond the traditional loyalty rewards program (the e-book includes several dynamic examples). Tactics for improving your Sales Conversion Rate (CVR) by creating a smoother ad-to-website experience and leaning into your CRO solution’s machine learning technology.

by creating a smoother ad-to-website experience and leaning into your CRO solution’s machine learning technology. Methods based on machine learning and artificial intelligence to effectively lift KPIs like shopping cart abandonment rate.

Ready to quit making moves out of the same standard playbook, expecting different results? Start thinking outside the box by downloading The Marketers Ultimate Guide to E-commerce Metrics today and read up on fresh conversion strategies built for 2022 and beyond.