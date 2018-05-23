Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor.

Although many small businesses do just fine with using one domain name, companies of all sizes can certainly benefit from registering multiple domain names as part of their domain name strategy. Having multiple domain names can provide sound marketing opportunities to engage your customers and to help grow your business.

Best of all, a domain name is versatile. Depending on the type of marketing campaign you’re running, you have the flexibility to tailor your approach. For example, you can utilize a domain name for something that requires very little investment of your time or money by simply pointing a specific domain name back to your existing website, or redirecting it to your business’s social media page. But if you have more time and/or a larger budget, you can create a campaign-specific landing page or even develop an entirely new website.

Let’s consider some of the following more specific strategies on how to leverage a domain name in your marketing:

Highly targeted campaigns

If you’re thinking of launching a one-off marketing campaign that targets a very specific or distinct audience from your company’s core audience, consider using a different domain name that points to a new landing page. A giveaway, special event, loyalty program, trade show or even a commercial are good examples of when you might want to use a unique domain name and landing page that is separate from your main website.

This option has many benefits. It allows you to:

1. Tailor content specific to your targeted audience.

2. Try creative ideas.

3. Test messaging that’s different from your main “corporate” tone and feel.

4. Easily track your campaign’s results.

Specific products and services

Sometimes it makes sense to “brand” a specific product or service with its own domain name and website. Just look at Coca-Cola, where many of their popular products have their own dedicated websites, such as dietcoke.com, dasani.com and minutemaid.com.

For example, let’s say you’re a realtor and want to showcase a high-end premium property. You could register the actual address (e.g., 123nameofthestreet.com) as a domain name and direct potential buyers back to a targeted landing page that provides property details, photos and/or videos.

Or perhaps you’re an established commercial architectural firm and want to expand into the residential arena. Register a new domain name with that specific market in mind, and leverage it with a new website, social media channels and branded company email. It merits consideration because it may help with any confusion that may arise between your commercial and residential clients.

Getting creative

Marketing can be tough in a heavily saturated market, but here’s the great news…you have many options when it comes to creating a domain name to help boost your efforts, especially in terms of user memorability and search. Consider using a:

1. Particular day — www.blackfridaycardeals.com

2. Season or holiday — www.snowydestinations.com

3. Location — www.bestbakeryinlondon.com

4. Campaign slogan — www.keepdreamingup.net

Need inspiration? Try a domain name suggestion service like NameStudio™. Quick and easy to use, NameStudio helps you brainstorm with ease, providing unique and relevant suggestions that help you stand out from the crowd and resonate with your target audience.

You can try NameStudio here.

Just to recap…

You don’t have to register thousands of domain names to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace. But with a good domain name strategy in place, you can use a few additional domain names to enhance your marketing efforts, which could help create more opportunities to grow your business and keep your existing customers and clients highly engaged.

Any company, product and service names and logos referenced herein are the property of their respective owners and are for identification purposes only. Use of these names and logos does not imply endorsement.