The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

Web visitors today don’t have time to browse all over your site. They want to search for – and find – what they need quickly and easily through personalized experiences. With site search users being up to 5 times more likely to convert, the stakes for relevant results and recommendations are higher than ever before.

Join this webinar to learn how Motorola Solutions is adapting its digital strategy to the changing expectations of its customers. Jon Rossman, Digital Experience Manager at Motorola Solutions, will share his experience and lessons learned from creating a more relevant, unified and personalized website experience. You’ll hear practical tips to increase website traffic and conversion, and strengthen the relationships with your brand.

Register today for “How to Use Intelligent Site Search to Increase Conversions,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Coveo.