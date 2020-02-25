Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google has posted an explainer for its AMP (accelerated mobile pages) status report on the AMP blog. The report can be accessed within Google Search Console and allows users to identify issues and validate fixes.

Why we care

Although AMP isn’t a ranking factor, page speed is; and AMP can be used to create fast-loading pages, Stories, ads and more. Knowing how to use Search Console to identify and resolve errors can help you deliver a better experience to your mobile users.

More on using the AMP status report

The AMP status report top-level view displays crawled AMP pages and the default chart shows the trends for AMP errors. The chart can also be toggled to show valid pages and valid pages with errors.

AMP pages with warnings are indexed and can be shown as a search result, but they may not show up in the Top Stories carousel.

A table below the chart shows issues grouped by type. Issues are sorted by a combination of number of pages affected, severity and validation state.

The share button on any issue page can be used to share the issue with your developers.

Errors may still show even after they’ve been fixed on the live page if the page has not been recrawled.

Once an error is resolved, the fix can be validated from the AMP issue page. The validation process can take several days.