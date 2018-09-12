Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Back in March, Google conducted a limited test where they didn’t display search results in the web search results and instead only showed answers around time, calculations and conversions. Google quickly ended the test after only a few weeks of testing.

But Google may be testing this again, according to Valentin Pletzer who tracks various Google tests in the search results. He shared this screenshot on Twitter:

Valentin shared the same version with search results as well:

When Google ended the test back in March, Google’s Danny Sullivan said, “We have enough data and feedback — which is appreciated — to conclude that the condensed view experiment should stop for now. The team will look at improving when and how it appears.”

We have emailed Google to learn more about them potentially testing zero search results again and will update this post when we hear back.

Postscript: Danny Sullivan from Google suspect this is some sort of bug or glitch and they are looking into this report:

And the exact URL would also help. This is probably a glitch. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) September 12, 2018