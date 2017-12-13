Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has released its “Year in Search” for 2017, offering up more than 40 top 10 lists for searches in the US and globally. The search terms are ranked based on the top trending searches that saw the highest spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2017 compared to 2016.

In the US, the No. 1 top trending search term was “Hurricane Irma” — it also ranked No. 1 on the top trending global searches and top news searches in 2017.

In addition to “Hurricane Irma,” “Hurricane Harvey” also showed up in the top overall searches and top news searches in the US, as did “Las Vegas Shooting” and “Solar Eclipse.”

“Many of our trending questions centered around the tragedies and disasters that touched every corner of the world,” says Google, “In these moments and others, our collective humanity shined as we asked ‘how to help’ more than ever before.”

For US top searches, Google released a number of categories, covering everything from the top searches overall to the top searched people, athletes, how-to searches, actors, movies, consumer tech, and even the top searched celebrity breakups of the year.

Former Today Show news anchor, Matt Lauer, who was fired in November by NBC over alleged inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, was the No. 2 top searched term overall in the US, as well as the No. 1 top searched person, followed by Meghan Markle.

Markle ranked as the No. 1 top searched actor, most likely the result of her engagement to England’s Prince Harry, which was announced in late November.

The top how-to search was “How to make slime,” and the top athlete search was Floyd Mayweather. The iPhone 8 beat the iPhone X for top searched consumer tech, and the top searched celebrity breakup of 2017 was “Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell breakup.”

Here is a selection of Google’s year-in-search lists from the US:

Top 10 searches overall

Hurricane Irma Matt Lauer Tom Petty Super Bowl Las Vegas Shooting Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight Solar Eclipse Hurricane Harvey Aaron Hernandez Fidget Spinner

Top 10 people searches

Matt Lauer Meghan Markle Harvey Weinstein Michael Flynn Kevin Spacey Bill O’Reilly Melania Trump Kathy Griffin Milo Yiannopoulos Gal Gadot

Top 10 news searches

Hurricane Irma Las Vegas Shooting Solar Eclipse Hurricane Harvey Bitcoin Price North Korea Hurricane Jose Hurricane Maria April the Giraffe DACA

Top 10 consumer tech searches

iPhone 8 iPhone X Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8 Razer Phone iPhone 8 Plus Super NES Classic Google Pixel 2 Apple Watch 3 Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Top 10 how-to searches

How to make slime How to make solar eclipse glasses How to watch the solar eclipse How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor How to buy Bitcoin How to freeze your credit How to solve a Rubix Cube How to make a fidget spinner How to cook a turkey in the oven How to screen record

Top 10 celebrity breakups in 2017

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell breakup Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro breakup Dutchess and Caesar breakup Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn breakup Kylie Jenner and Tyga breakup Lindsey Stirling and Ryan Weed breakup Chris Pratt and Anna Faris breakup Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi breakup Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch breakup Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney breakup

For global searches, Google put together 15 different categories of the top trending search terms. Many mirrored the results of the top searches in the US, with “Hurricane Irma” at the top of the list for global searches overall and “Matt Lauer” leading the top searched people list.

The top searched global news story was “Hurricane Irma.” This list was nearly the same as the US version, except it included a search for “Manchester” in place of “DACA.”

Top 10 Searches (Global)

Hurricane Irma iPhone 8 iPhone X Matt Lauer Meghan Markle 13 Reasons Why Tom Petty Fidget Spinner Chester Bennington India National Cricket Team

Top 10 people searches (global)

Matt Lauer Meghan Markle Nadia Toffa Harvey Weinstein Kevin Spacey Gal Gadot Melania Trump Floyd Mayweather Michael Flynn Philippe Coutinho

Top 10 news searches (global)

Hurricane Irma Bitcoin Las Vegas Shooting North Korea Solar Eclipse Hurricane Harvey Manchester Hurricane Jose Hurricane Maria April the Giraffe

You can find Google’s full list of 2017’s top US searches and global searches on the Google Trends website.