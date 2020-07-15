Since its inception in 2015, the Search Engine Land Awards have annually recognized two outstanding individuals as Search Marketer of the Year — one male and one female. The goal was to ensure that there was ample and equal opportunity for women in search to be nominated, made a finalist, and — for one outstanding individual — win the coveted title. We’re proud to announce we achieved that goal in 2019, with female nominees actually outnumbering male nominees. This milestone got us thinking about other ways we could bolster our initiatives of diversity and inclusion.

Therefore, after much discussion here at Search Engine Land, we have decided to remove the binary distinction associated with this particular category. Moving forward, Search Marketer of the Year nominees will belong to a combined category regardless of gender identity — from which top marketers who have demonstrated exceptional, measurable results in search marketing via organic and/or paid channels will be selected.

As the 2020 Awards have already kicked off and are currently accepting submissions, any nominations already submitted for Search Marketer of the Year will be ushered into the new category. Business owners, executives and managers are encouraged to nominate key team members and/or account leaders who have produced laudable results within their organizations and made a positive impact on the search marketing community. Individuals are also encouraged to self-nominate, if they choose! (Don’t be shy… tell us why you rock!)

Please note: You don’t have to work with someone in order to nominate them. You’re invited to nominate anyone in the industry who you feel deserves recognition for their professional accomplishments or who is an exemplary member of the search marketing community.

Secondly, we will soon unveil a brand new category for the 2020 program that honors organizations that have done exemplary work in bettering the search and marketing fields for minorities and the LGBTQ+ community. Applications for this category can be submitted free of charge.

More diversity and greater inclusion were the motivations behind these two category changes, and we let those initiatives guide us when selecting the recipient of the 2020 Search Engine Land Awards’ charitable donation: COOP Careers. We’re excited and proud to support COOP and the crucial, admirable, meaningful work they do every day. (We encourage you to read more about their mission!)

Finally, we have heard your requests for more time to complete your applications due to massive interruptions in workflow, team and organization structures, and client relations as a result of COVID-19. Therefore, we will be extending the submission deadlines to the following dates:

Early Bird: Submit by Friday August 28, 2020 at 11:59pm EST

Last Chance: Submit by Friday September 4, 2020 at 11:59pm EST

We know many of you have worked hard on your submissions, and we kindly ask for your patience while we allow others from the search community to do the same during these challenging times.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us.