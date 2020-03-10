Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

As algorithm updates continue to make old-school optimization less impactful, and CMS plugins and SEO platforms handle an increasing number of technical aspects, more and more SEOs need to learn about the technical aspects of optimization.

At the same time, developers continue to build innovative apps and interactive experiences, creating a need for them to know how to do their jobs in ways that doesn’t negatively impact SEO (or, indeed, in ways that can help enhance it).

Whether you’re an SEO eager to expand your technical horizons or a developer craving a deeper understanding of SEO, SMX Advanced has all-new, tactic-rich training designed specifically for you.

Join us June 8-10 in Seattle for the elite SEO and SEM insights SMX Advanced is known for, plus a new SEO for Developers track, all programmed by the Search Engine Land experts.

The SEO for Developers track delivers two full days of highly-technical sessions — many in live-coding format — focused on using code libraries and architecture models to develop applications that improve SEO.

Here’s a sneak peek at the sessions in store:

An Entrée Into The Programming World: Communicating With Developers And Writing JavaScript

Accessibility Requirements And UX Design To Ensure Access For All

Power Your SEO Friendly Markup With HTML5, CSS3, And JavaScript

Scripting And Scraping Automation With Headless Chrome, Firebase, And Google Search Console

Peek Under The Hood: Dev Tools, Testing, Improving Performance

Creating Applications With Modern Infrastructure, Microservices, And Serverless Architecture

Powering Modern Site Search With Knowledge Graphs

Bundling Giant JavaScript Applications That Actually Load Fast For Everyone

Don’t miss this two-day journey spanning the lighter gradient of terminal scripting for the practitioner all the way through to deeper territory with dives into NodeJS, Systems architecture (including Serverless), and Python for the data science of Tech SEO. Stay tuned for more session details!

Hungry for more? Kick-off your training with a full-day, pre-conference SEO workshop:

Check out all of the workshops coming to SMX Advanced.

Ready to register? Pick the pass that suits your goals and budget:

All Access: All sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities. Book by April 11 and pay $1,795 — $450 off on-site rates.

All sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities. Book by April 11 and pay $1,795 — $450 off on-site rates. All Access + Workshop (best value!) : Maximize your learning with a full-day, post-conference workshop. Book by April 11 and pay $2,595 — $900 off on-site rates.

Maximize your learning with a full-day, post-conference workshop. Book by April 11 and pay $2,595 — $900 off on-site rates. Expo+: It’s back! This FREE pass is perfect for networking and connecting with vendors. Book by April 11 and pay $0. Seriously!

Register today and I’ll see you in Seattle :-)

P.S. We look forward to hosting you at SMX Advanced! Read our coronavirus FAQ.