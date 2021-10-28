Instagram has made the link sticker available to all users this week. The feature lets you link out to third-party sites, stories, products, and more via the Stories option in the app.

Source: Instagram blog

Previously only available to select accounts. Instagram began testing the sticker option as a replacement to “Swipe Up” linking in Instagram Stories around August. Plus, the features were only available to verified accounts or those that met a 10,000 follower threshold. Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, has been emphasizing how the platform is crucial for small, local, and retail businesses — especially as a rallying cry against Apple’s App Tracking Transparency initiative.

However, the social media managers for these types of businesses have always advocated that making the Swipe Up link option, and now the sticker link option, available to everyone and not just select users, would be one of the best ways to support SMBs and commerce businesses.

the fact that you need 10k followers on instagram to get the swipe up feature on your stories really sucks for us small business owners — artbylitzy 🧟‍♂️ (@artbylitzy) June 26, 2019

.@facebook and @instagram,



You know what would make you look like more of a small business advocate?



Offering the swipe up story option for all small businesses regardless of follower count. — Christina's chaos magic (@ThatChristinaG) December 17, 2020

The Stories link feature opening up to everyone is a huge opportunity for SMBs, retail, social justice orgs, and more. Instagram says that those misusing the Stories link feature to share misinformation or harmful websites will lose access.

How to start using link stickers. To add a link sticker to your Stories:

Capture or upload content to your story

Select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar

Tap the “Link” sticker to add your desired link and tap “Done”

Place the sticker on your story — like our other stickers — and tap on the sticker to see color variations

“We’re also working on ways to customize the sticker so it’s clear what someone will see when they tap your link,” according to the announcement.



Why we care. Instagram users have long been lobbying for this functionality as the platform says it supports small businesses, but previously did not allow them to link their products, stores, and services through Stories. The feature is now available to everyone just in time for the holiday shopping season. If your business has a decent following on Instagram, make sure to incorporate it as part of your social strategy to help move those loyal communities down the funnel toward a purchase.

