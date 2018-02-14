Instapage is announcing this week that it is the first landing page platform to offer Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) as an option.

The San Francisco-based company said it has worked with Google to offer this format for mobile landing pages. Backed by Google, AMP is an open-source project to create faster loading speeds for webpages and ads on mobile devices by providing a restricted version of HTML, an AMP-specific JavaScript library for faster rendering and the use of the Google AMP Cache.

VP of Product Oliver Armstrong told me that, although Instapage is currently offering AMP only for mobile pages, it is prepping for the use of the format at some point on desktops.

