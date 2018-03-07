Google is sharing its International Women’s Day doodle a day early, giving the world more time to view the 12 female-focused stories it has collected to honor women.

Leading to a search for International Women’s Day, the doodle includes 12 separate visual stories created by female artists from around the world. Each story involves a series of images to retell a meaningful moment from the artist’s life.

The contributing artists included: Anna Haifisch, Chihiro Takeuchi, Estelí Meza, Francesca Sanna, Isuri, Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Kaveri Gopalakrishnan, Laerte, Philippa Rice, Saffa Khan, Tillie Walden and Tunalaya Dunn.

“This project has been an incredible journey for us, and we’ve been moved by the candor, intimacy, and bravery of our contributors’ stories,” said the doodle’s project leaders, Lydia Nichols and Alyssa Winans. “Translating these works across 80+ languages and sharing them across a global audience means so much to us, and we hope that readers will go about their day feeling as inspired as we do.”

To create the doodle, Google asked each artist to share a specific event in her life that impacted her as a woman. According to the Google Doodle blog, Google wanted the visual stories to invoke understanding, empathy and the “spirit of the day” in the people who see it.

In addition to the doodle, Google is asking women to share their own stories about a person or event that has impacted their lives using the hashtag #HerStoryOurStory!

Today’s doodle is being shared on Google’s home pages around the globe and will most likely remain up through tomorrow, March 8, the official date of International Women’s Day.