To kick off this new feature, we’ll be rounding up the first set of “Honor an SEO/SEM” nominees that have been submitted by community members at Search Engine Roundtable.

Ross Dunn: Truly an “OG” (original gangster ☺) in the world of SEO, Ross has been helping businesses with SERP success since 1997. He was nominated by Jim Hedger, which itself speaks volumes for his contributions to our community. Get to know more about Ross here.

Jill Whalen: Jill was one of the first SEOs I recall meeting — at the very first Google Dance. Fiercely smart and always kind, she’s of course also an OG in our community, and her legacy remains noteworthy. Read about it here, and why Dianna Huff honors Jill.

Jim Hedger: Another one of the originals in the SEO community, Jim’s been a mentor to so many others, consistently sharing both knowledge and kindness for two decades now. Melissa Fach nominated Jim, learn more about him via the profile here.

Marie Haynes: An industry luminary since 2008, if you have the opportunity to see Marie speak at an SEO conference, do not pass it up. Andrew Cock-Starkey nominated Marie specifically for this willingness to share her knowledge, and you can review her full profile here.

Alan Bleiweiss: Nominated by both Susan Wenograd and Kelsey Jones, who note him as “a tireless mentor and friend” and “a true advocate for the industry”, Alan has focused on forensic SEO audits and sharing what he learns with the industry since 2012. Get to know more about one of SEO’s most outspoken members here.

