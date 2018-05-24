

Millions of advertisers spend millions of dollars every day to get their ads to appear in the search results. With so many features and capabilities available in Google AdWords, Bing Ads and Yahoo Gemini, getting (and staying) up to speed with paid search can be a challenge. That can mean a lot of frustration and wasted money.

Our comprehensive Guide to PPC (pay-per-click) covers the fundamentals (how the AdWords ad auction works, how to set up an account and what to consider before launching a campaign) to more advanced aspects, such as ads automation. Whether you’re getting ready to start running campaigns yourself or want a foundation to be able to ask your in-house team or agency better questions about your company’s paid search efforts, this guide is designed to help you gain a solid understanding of PPC and a fluency in paid search terminology.

Our Guide to PPC also features screen shots from the new AdWords interface, which will become the only option for managing campaigns later this year, to help readers get familiar with some of the new workflows for setting up and working with Search text ad campaigns.

This downloadable Guide to PPC addresses:

Tracking and measurement for PPC.

All the account and campaign settings to consider.

Budgeting and bidding.

Search campaign structure and elements.

Targeting capabilities for search ads.

And lots more.

We’ll be featuring specific sections of the Guide to PPC over the next few weeks.

One thing we know: Change is constant in PPC. We’ll be keeping this guide current and updated, and we encourage you to submit feedback and suggestions you may have.

Download the entire Guide to PPC today.