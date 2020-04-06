Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

A panel of experts will join Live with Search Engine Land on Tuesday to discuss the recent volatility of Google search results since the global coronavirus pandemic broke out. Our panel will share data from tools like SEMRush, RankRanger and Moz that shows some pretty interesting movement in SERPs

Search Engine Land’s Barry Schwartz will lead the discussion. He will be joined by search consultant Marie Haynes, Olga Andrienko of SEMRush, Mordy Oberstein of Rank Ranger and Peter Meyers from Moz.

The discussion starts at 4 p.m. EST and will be live streamed on Search Engine Land and on our YouTube channel.

We at Search Engine Land know there is so much uncertainty now in our community, and we hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. We do not plan to gate these sessions. This isn’t about leads for us. This is about giving great marketers a platform to inform, support and convene our global community at a time when so much is up in the air, including livelihoods. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email me at hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.

