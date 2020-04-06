Is recent Google algorithm volatility related to COVID-19 or normal? Live panel to discuss Tuesday
Live with Search Engine Land to livestream discussion with Barry Schwartz, Moz's Dr.Pete, Marie Haynes, Olga Andrienko and Mordy Oberstein. Join us.
A panel of experts will join Live with Search Engine Land on Tuesday to discuss the recent volatility of Google search results since the global coronavirus pandemic broke out. Our panel will share data from tools like SEMRush, RankRanger and Moz that shows some pretty interesting movement in SERPs
Search Engine Land’s Barry Schwartz will lead the discussion. He will be joined by search consultant Marie Haynes, Olga Andrienko of SEMRush, Mordy Oberstein of Rank Ranger and Peter Meyers from Moz.
The discussion starts at 4 p.m. EST and will be live streamed on Search Engine Land and on our YouTube channel.
We at Search Engine Land know there is so much uncertainty now in our community, and we hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. We do not plan to gate these sessions. This isn’t about leads for us. This is about giving great marketers a platform to inform, support and convene our global community at a time when so much is up in the air, including livelihoods. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email me at hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.
In the meantime, check out our most recent chats below.
SEOs talk COVID-19 upheaval:
PPCs tips for B2B marketers:
“Buggy” Google My Business — How Local SEOs are coping:
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.