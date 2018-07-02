Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

SEO consultant and podcast host Dan Shure has noticed a sizeable uptick in the number of pre-roll and mid-roll ads being served up on YouTube videos he has viewed during the last week.

While logged into his Google account, Shure says, YouTube delivered six total ads during a 17-minute video from the Maschine Masters channel: two pre-roll ads (both of which were skippable), two ads that showed up one-third of the way through the video, and then two more ads that displayed two-thirds of the way through the video.

Here’s a video from Shure highlighting YouTube’s pre-roll ad notification, specifying two ads:

