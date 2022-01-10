January 10: The latest jobs in search marketing
On the hunt for something new? Check out who's hiring in search marketing this week.
George Nguyen on January 10, 2022 at 4:00 am
SEO & Content Specialist @ OnBoard (U.S. remote)
- Salary: $75-85k/yr
- Work with the business leaders and stakeholders to develop and optimize new and existing content for search engines, creating organic traffic growth and increased on-site conversion.
- In partnership with the Demand Generation team, build and iterate keyword strategies that generate leads and accelerate sales funnel velocity.
Content Strategist @ A Network for Grateful Living (U.S. remote)
- Salary: $58-65k/yr
- Cultivate a cohesive content marketing strategy targeted at: driving traffic and brand awareness, increasing engagement, generating new subscribers, building on a strong donor base and retaining activity within an existing community.
- Work with internal/external collaborators and creative resources to deliver content that is consistent with A Network for Grateful Living’s mission, brand voice and strategy.
Senior Paid Media Specialist @ SEMbyotic (Western U.S. remote)
- Salary: $65-95k/yr
- Developing paid search strategy and campaigns across a variety of digital channels (Google, Bing, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Terminus, etc).
- Articulating and presenting those strategies to clients for approval.
Senior SEO Analyst @ CB2 (U.S. remote or hybrid in Chicago)
- Salary: $70-90k/yr
- Responsible for writing highly-polished, clear, concise and grammatically correct copy that is consistent with brand voice and in-line with SEO best practices and commonly-used style guides.
- Use keyword research tools to identify, research, and prioritize key traffic and revenue-driving terms from which to write and optimize website copy, meta data and inter-linking strategies.
